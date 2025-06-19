Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 270 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

