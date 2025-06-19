Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIO opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,448,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

