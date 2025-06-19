Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,538,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,774,293.40. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 139,210 shares of company stock worth $1,506,031.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

