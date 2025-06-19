DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Lynx Investment Advisory owned 0.14% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.74. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

About DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

