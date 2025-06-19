Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

GDO opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

