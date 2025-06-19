Short Interest in Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Increases By 35.0%

Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,500 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 335,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFWD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lifeward in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Lifeward from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Lifeward has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Lifeward had a negative return on equity of 101.96% and a negative net margin of 108.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeward will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

