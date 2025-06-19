Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

