Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,027,100 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 2,225,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.8 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 7.2%

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

