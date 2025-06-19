Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 18,456,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 272,507,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

