Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

