NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,402.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,563.21 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,370.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,082.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.