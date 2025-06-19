Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 31,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $754.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $675.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.87. The company has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $773.45.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $13,775. This represents a 96.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,706 shares of company stock worth $212,420,665 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.