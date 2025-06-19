Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $264.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.38 and its 200 day moving average is $254.21. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

