Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

