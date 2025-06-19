Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.10). 162,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 408,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £344.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.61.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

