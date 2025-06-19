GoldPro Token (GPRO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.38 Million

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. GoldPro Token has a total market cap of $63.38 million and $40.28 thousand worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldPro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $28.44 or 0.00027093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldPro Token has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldPro Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,863.18 or 0.99903204 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,561.02 or 0.99674694 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GoldPro Token Profile

GoldPro Token’s launch date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,626,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,635 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official website is ipmb.com. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,626,713 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 28.80205237 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $43,953.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPro Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldPro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldPro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldPro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.