Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 125,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 45,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Southern Empire Resources Trading Down 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

