Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 149,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 129,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Minnova Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33.
Minnova Company Profile
Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minnova
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.