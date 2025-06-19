Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Trading Down 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. 565,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average session volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney purchased 79,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50. Insiders bought a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,540 in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

