Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of C$27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirasol Resources news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 290,000 shares of company stock worth $106,540. Insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

