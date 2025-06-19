Wrapped Origin Ether Price Hits $2,839.94 (WOETH)

Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Ether has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Origin Ether token can currently be purchased for $2,839.94 or 0.02719788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Ether has a total market capitalization of $54.94 million and $4.24 worth of Wrapped Origin Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Origin Ether Profile

Wrapped Origin Ether was first traded on May 9th, 2023. Wrapped Origin Ether’s total supply is 19,345 tokens. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol. The Reddit community for Wrapped Origin Ether is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Origin Ether is www.oeth.com. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official message board is blog.originprotocol.com.

Wrapped Origin Ether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Origin Ether has a current supply of 18,956.67098065. The last known price of Wrapped Origin Ether is 2,839.93582556 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oeth.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Origin Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

