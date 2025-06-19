AI Rig Complex Price Hits $0.0283 (ARC)

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One AI Rig Complex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. AI Rig Complex has a total market capitalization of $28.25 million and $1.09 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Rig Complex has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,863.18 or 0.99903204 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,561.02 or 0.99674694 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AI Rig Complex Token Profile

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. The official website for AI Rig Complex is www.arc.fun/index.html. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun.

AI Rig Complex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.02852981 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $1,134,311.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Rig Complex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Rig Complex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Rig Complex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

