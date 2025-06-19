Wrapped XTZ Self Reported Market Cap Hits $552.24 Million (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped XTZ has a market capitalization of $552.24 million and $6.11 million worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XTZ alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,863.18 or 0.99903204 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,561.02 or 0.99674694 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Wrapped XTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.53561455 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,382,400.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XTZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XTZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.