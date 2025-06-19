Staked USD0 (USD0++) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $283.88

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Staked USD0 has a total market cap of $283.88 and approximately $2.90 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staked USD0 token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Staked USD0 has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,863.18 or 0.99903204 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,561.02 or 0.99674694 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Staked USD0 Profile

Staked USD0’s launch date was May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 567,237,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog.

Buying and Selling Staked USD0

Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 567,237,150.52414699.

