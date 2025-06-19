OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Price Down 0.2% This Week

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. OpenEden OpenDollar has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $30.52 thousand worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenEden OpenDollar Profile

OpenEden OpenDollar’s genesis date was January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 290,703,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,069,176 tokens. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official website is openeden.com.

OpenEden OpenDollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 290,672,716.18822527. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 0.99901104 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,907.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenEden OpenDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

