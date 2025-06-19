OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 90,172 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 90,172 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $1,119,034.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,582.04. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE OPFI opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 73,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OppFi by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPFI has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPFI

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.