John Oyler Sells 3,680 Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $979,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,433. The trade was a 71.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, John Oyler sold 1,460 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $374,475.40.

On Friday, June 6th, John Oyler sold 5,127 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total transaction of $1,295,951.79.

Shares of ONC stock opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 0.30. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $287.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96.

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONC. Bank of America upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on BeOne Medicines in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

