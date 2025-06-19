Insider Selling: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells 25,585 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total value of C$1,432,478.57.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$54.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.28. The firm has a market cap of C$68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$58.58.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.
Featured Stories
