Insider Selling: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells 25,585 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total value of C$1,432,478.57.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$54.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.28. The firm has a market cap of C$68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$58.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.58.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

