Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 185,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 79,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47.

About Happy Creek Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.