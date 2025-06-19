Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR) Insider Buys A$1,902,336.77 in Stock

Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Levy bought 4,424,039 shares of Qoria stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,902,336.77 ($1,235,283.62).

Qoria Limited markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services. It offers Family Zone platform that delivers cyber safety settings, advice, and support to parents and schools across various networks and devices to keep children safe at home and school, as well as permits telecommunication service providers and device manufacturers to embed cyber safety practices into their offerings.

