Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 145,111 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 145,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $5,392,324.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,209.40. The trade was a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,412.82.

On Monday, June 16th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 78,248 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,885,003.76.

Vertex Stock Down 3.8%

VERX stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.