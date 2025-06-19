Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 60% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 60% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 142,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 268,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
