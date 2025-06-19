191,081 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Corning by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corning by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

