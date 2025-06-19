Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $462.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $479.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

