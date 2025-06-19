Lumbard & Kellner LLC Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 0.15% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,712.36. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,605.04. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,866 shares of company stock valued at $913,434 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -303.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

