Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.52.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
