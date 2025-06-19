Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $419.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

