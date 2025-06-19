Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 740,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,882 shares during the quarter. Green Plains makes up 1.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 488,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 87,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Green Plains by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Green Plains stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Green Plains, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

