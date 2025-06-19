TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

