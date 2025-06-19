Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Raj Judge Sells 2,957 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZS opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.65 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $309.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,107,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $32,158,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

