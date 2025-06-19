Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Raj Judge Sells 2,957 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.65 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $309.19.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,107,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $32,158,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
