Q2 Earnings Forecast for FTK Issued By Northland Capmk

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Flotek Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTK. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Singular Research upgraded Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $429.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 103,514 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,844. This represents a 253.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 149,766 shares of company stock worth $1,841,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

