Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Increases By 34.7%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,301,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,384,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 485,633 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

