Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CTLP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLP

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 930,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $5,624,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 456,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1,768.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.