Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for Heico Earnings

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Heico in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $280.00 price target on Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.45.

HEI stock opened at $311.01 on Thursday. Heico has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $311.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.02.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Heico by 219,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after buying an additional 22,224,106 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth $110,503,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 461,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Heico by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

