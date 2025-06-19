CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CochLear Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CochLear stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.78. CochLear has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $115.85.

CochLear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

