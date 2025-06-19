CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
CochLear Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of CochLear stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.78. CochLear has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $115.85.
CochLear Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CochLear
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for CochLear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CochLear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.