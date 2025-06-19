Desjardins Upgrades Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) to Moderate Buy

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.91.

AYA opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.56.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$58,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $185,600. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

