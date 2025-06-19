State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 42,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $231,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.22. The company has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

