Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

