State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,875 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.06.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $871.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $747.54 and a 200 day moving average of $713.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $914.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

