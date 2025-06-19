State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.